How insects and the smallest animals survive Antarctica

By Alex Dittrich, Senior Lecturer in Zoology, Nottingham Trent University
In Antarctica’s freezing depths, tiny creatures have mastered survival tactics that could unlock secrets to extreme cold resistance, with implications for science and medicine. Some of the most intense battles against the environment are waged by the smallest of creatures.

When it’s cold, we, as warm-blooded (endothermic), animals simply put on a coat. Other endotherms, can be large, fat or furry to insulate their…The Conversation


