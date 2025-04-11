Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan: Authorities must immediately release Tofig Yagublu and urgently provide medical care as his health deteriorates

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the deteriorating health condition of Tofig Yagublu, a prominent opposition activist from Azerbaijan, who is serving a nine-year prison term, and who has been on a hunger strike since 1 April, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Director, said: “Tofig Yagublu has endured years of politically motivated persecution and ill-treatment […] The post Azerbaijan: Authorities must immediately release Tofig Yagublu and urgently provide medical care as his health deteriorates appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan’s war isn’t nearly over – armed civilian groups are rising
~ Manuscript sold for €300 is now attributed to Cyrano de Bergerac – but questions remain about the play’s authorship
~ What lies ahead for South Korea after the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol?
~ Why Keir Starmer’s psychological profile is different from other prime ministers – and what it means for his dealings with Donald Trump
~ How insects and the smallest animals survive Antarctica
~ US tariffs will squeeze the UK economy. Could the government buy itself some breathing space?
~ South Africa’s coalition government is crumbling: why collapse would carry a heavy cost
~ Election Diary: Labor breaks practice of preferencing Greens to protect Jewish MP Josh Burns
~ How the NKVD fabricating a case almost caused one of Russia’s indigenous people to disappear
~ Kids cheering ‘chicken jockey!’ at A Minecraft Movie isn’t antisocial – it creates a chance for us to connect
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter