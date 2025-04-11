Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the NKVD fabricating a case almost caused one of Russia’s indigenous people to disappear

By Holod Media
For nearly 100 years, “attempting to overthrow the state system” has remained a popular method for Russian security forces to justify the repression of citizens undesirable to the authorities.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa’s coalition government is crumbling: why collapse would carry a heavy cost
~ Election Diary: Labor breaks practice of preferencing Greens to protect Jewish MP Josh Burns
~ Kids cheering ‘chicken jockey!’ at A Minecraft Movie isn’t antisocial – it creates a chance for us to connect
~ Peter Dutton’s climate policy backslide threatens Australia’s clout in the Pacific – right when we need it most
~ Could changing your diet improve endometriosis pain? A recent study suggests it’s possible
~ DOGEy Dutton and a dull debate: election special episode with Michelle Grattan and Amanda Dunn
~ Coalition plan to dump fuel efficiency penalties would make Australia a global outlier
~ US/El Salvador: Venezuelan Deportees Forcibly Disappeared
~ Can personal data be considered a trade secret?
~ We study ‘planktivores’ – and found an amazing diversity of shapes among plankton-feeding fishes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter