Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coalition plan to dump fuel efficiency penalties would make Australia a global outlier

By Anna Mortimore, Lecturer, Griffith Business School, Griffith University
The Coalition has announced it would, if elected to government, weaken a scheme aimed at cutting car emissions.

The scheme, known as the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES), was introduced by the Albanese government and was due to take effect in July. It involved issuing penaltiesThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
