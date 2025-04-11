Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US/El Salvador: Venezuelan Deportees Forcibly Disappeared

By Human Rights Watch
Relatives of Venezuelan migrants deported from the US to a maximum security prison in El Salvador attend a vigil in front of the El Salvadoran embassy in Caracas on April 2, 2025. © JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images (Washington, DC) – The governments of the United States and El Salvador have subjected more than 200 Venezuelan nationals to enforced disappearances and arbitrary detention, Human Rights Watch said today.On March 15, 2025, the US government removed 238 Venezuelans to El Salvador, where they were immediately transferred to the mega prison known as the Center…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
