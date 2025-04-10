Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Labor gains 5-point lead in a YouGov poll, taken during Trump tariff chaos

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Amid global turmoil and with two weeks of the election campaign done, Labor is enjoying a bump in the polls.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
