Cancer hijacks your brain and steals your motivation − new research in mice reveals how, offering potential avenues for treatment

By Adam Kepecs, Professor of Neuroscience and Psychiatry, Washington University in St. Louis
A cruel consequence of advanced cancer is the profound apathy many patients experience as they lose interest in once-cherished activities. This symptom is part of a syndrome called cachexia, which affects about 80% of late-stage cancer patients, leading to severe muscle wasting and weight loss that leave patients bone thin despite adequate nutrition.

This loss of motivation doesn’t just deepen patients’ suffering, it isolates them from family and friends. Because patients


