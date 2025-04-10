Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As more communities have to consider relocation, we explore what happens to the land after people leave

By Christina Hanna, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
Iain White, Professor of Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
Pip Wallace, Senior lecturer in Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
Raven Cretney, Senior lecturer in Environmental Policy, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Managed retreat can be traumatic and hard. But with good planning, the land left behind can serve new purposes, and make public what was once private.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
