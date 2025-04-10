As more communities have to consider relocation, we explore what happens to the land after people leave
By Christina Hanna, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
Iain White, Professor of Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
Pip Wallace, Senior lecturer in Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
Raven Cretney, Senior lecturer in Environmental Policy, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Managed retreat can be traumatic and hard. But with good planning, the land left behind can serve new purposes, and make public what was once private.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 10, 2025