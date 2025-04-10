Pierre Poilievre’s proposals on intimate partner violence will do little to stop it
By Walter S. DeKeseredy, Anna Deane Carlson Endowed Chair of Social Sciences, Director of the Research Center on Violence, and Professor of Sociology, West Virginia University
Andrea DeKeseredy, PhD student, Sociology, University of Alberta
Ping Lam Ip, PhD student, Sociology, University of Alberta
There is scant evidence to suggest more punitive measures will discourage violence against women. Policy-makers should instead use a balanced approach that prevents violence before it occurs.
- Thursday, April 10, 2025