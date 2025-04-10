Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How trustworthy is your fitness tracker score?

By Cailbhe Doherty, Assistant Professor in the School of Public Health, Physiotherapy and Sports Science, University College Dublin
New research shows a lot of data goes into scores like “readiness” and “strain” but it’s not clear how personalised these numbers really are.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
