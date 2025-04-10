Tolerance.ca
Lab-grown meat: you may find it icky, but it could drive forward medical research

By James Hague, Senior Lecturer (in Theoretical Condensed Matter Physics and Biophysics), The Open University
One day, lab-grown tissue could give us new livers, help rebuild tissues damaged in accidents and enable personalised treatments for cancers.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
