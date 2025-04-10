Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Instead of Addressing Child Abuse Prevention, Trump Attacks Trans Youth

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People attend a rally in Union Square supporting transgender youth, New York City, US, February 8, 2025. © 2025 Spencer Platt/Getty Images In his proclamation for National Child Abuse Prevention Month, rather than addressing real threats to children like the federal government should do, United States President Donald J. Trump focused almost exclusively on attacking supporters of transgender youth. He declared broadly defined “gender ideology” as “one of the most prevalent forms of child abuse” and labeled gender-affirming care as “evil”.Gender-affirming…


© Human Rights Watch -
