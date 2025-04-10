Tolerance.ca
USAID: the human cost of Donald Trump’s aid freeze for a war-torn part of Sudan

By Naomi Ruth Pendle, Lecturer in International Development, University of Bath
The day of Donald Trump’s second inauguration, his incoming administration abruptly paused the work of USAID, while also claiming that it would preserve USAID’s “lifesaving and strategic aid programming”. These dramatic, overnight cuts were an unprecedented – and deadly – experiment in relation to aid spending which will have a catastrophic effect on the lives of those who depended on it.

The sudden suspension of USAID is set to make the famine in Sudan the deadliest for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
