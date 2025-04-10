Black Americans are more likely than other racial groups to express their faith in the workplace
By Elaine Howard Ecklund, Professor of Sociology, Rice University
Christopher P. Scheitle, Associate Professor of Sociology, West Virginia University
Denise Daniels, Chair of Entrepreneurship, Wheaton College (Illinois)
Researchers found that when Black Christians mentioned their faith at work, they feared they would be discriminated against because of both their race and their religion.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 10, 2025