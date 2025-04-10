Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fulani: new study unravels the genetic history of Africa’s largest pastoralist community

By Carina Schlebusch, Professor in Human Evolution and Genetics, Uppsala University
Cesar Fortes-Lima, Instructor in Population Genomics, Johns Hopkins University
Viktor Černý, Professor, Anthropology and Genetics, Charles University
Genetic insights into the Fulani people not only illuminate their biological history but also enrich our understanding of their cultural and historical narratives.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
