Human Rights Observatory

Trump tariff chaos: radical uncertainty will likely make companies delay investments

By Martin Jacob, Professor of Accounting and Control, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
Trump’s sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs are generating huge uncertainty, which may prompt many companies around the globe to delay investments and major decisions as they await greater clarity. Even with the newly announced 90-day suspension of tariffs, large companies will be moving cautiously over the coming weeks and months.

This is bad news for growth, especially at a time when companies and economies face additional sources of geopolitical uncertainty, such as the war in Ukraine and shifting relationships in Nato.

To understand the impact of these tariffs on Europe and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
