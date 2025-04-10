Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How AI could influence the evolution of humanity – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Some of the leading brains behind generative AI have warned about the risk of artificial superintelligence wiping out humanity, if left unchecked.

But what if the influence of AI on humans is much more mundane, influencing our evolution over thousands of years through natural selection?

In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast we talk to evolutionary…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
