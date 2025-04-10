Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Trump Administration’s Assaults on Black History

By Human Rights Watch
This week, it was reported that the United States National Park Service had begun scrubbing information from its exhibits about Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad; one of the most significant stories of resistance against chattel slavery in the United States. The move would have destroyed knowledge about how oppressed people in the United States have successfully fought for freedom. While the Park Service walked back the revisions after public outcry, it’s just one example of the Trump administration’s campaign to curtail understanding of racism’s legacy in the United States.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
