Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Business schools are facing challenges to their diversity commitments. They must reinforce them to train leaders effectively

By Alessandro Ghio, Research professor in Accounting, ESCP Business School
In March 2025, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), a leading accreditation body, revised its guiding principles. This included removing the phrase “diversity and inclusion” from its accreditation standards and replacing it with the more neutral “community and connectedness”. The decision emerged amid a shifting legal and political climate in the United States, following a wave of executive orders and legislative efforts aimed at dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives across public institutions.

For years, diversity and inclusion…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ This chart explains why Trump backflipped on tariffs. The economic damage would have been huge
~ Gabon elections: why a landmark vote won’t bring real change
~ ‘Alarmist nonsense’: Labor and Coalition dismissed security risks over the Port of Darwin for years. What’s changed?
~ Yemen: US abrupt and irresponsible aid cuts compound humanitarian crisis and put millions at risk
~ What is dehumanisation? Some want it to replace definitions of antisemitism and Islamophobia
~ New Data Exposes Global Healthcare Funding Inequalities
~ Under Taliban rule, women and girls in Afghanistan turn to drugs amid rising depression
~ China is not panicking over US President Donald Trump’s tariff war
~ Trinbagonian poet Anthony V. Capildeo vies for the Caribbean's top literary award
~ A damning study of online abuse of female MPs shows urgent legal reform is needed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter