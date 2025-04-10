Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: US abrupt and irresponsible aid cuts compound humanitarian crisis and put millions at risk

By Amnesty International
The United States government’s abrupt and irresponsible termination of foreign assistance is putting the health and human rights of millions of people in Yemen who depend on humanitarian aid at risk, Amnesty International said today.    After a decade of a devastating conflict, Yemen continues to face one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.    Aid workers […] The post Yemen: US abrupt and irresponsible aid cuts compound humanitarian crisis and put millions at risk    appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
