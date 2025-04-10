Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A damning study of online abuse of female MPs shows urgent legal reform is needed

By Cassandra Mudgway, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Canterbury
A legal framework for protecting women MPs has already been developed. The government should revive it, and address the underlying causes of online abuse.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is dehumanisation? Some want it to replace definitions of antisemitism and Islamophobia
~ New Data Exposes Global Healthcare Funding Inequalities
~ Under Taliban rule, women and girls in Afghanistan turn to drugs amid rising depression
~ China is not panicking over US President Donald Trump’s tariff war
~ What would – and should – happen to the ABC under the next federal government?
~ Big changes are planned for aged care in 2025. But you’d never know from the major parties
~ South Sudan: Incendiary Bombs Kill, Burn Civilians
~ Tools like Apple’s photo Clean Up are yet another nail in the coffin for being able to trust our eyes
~ Current major party policies fall short for Indigenous communities. Here’s a better path forward
~ Location-sharing apps are enabling domestic violence. But young people aren’t aware of the danger
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter