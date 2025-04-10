Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Big changes are planned for aged care in 2025. But you’d never know from the major parties

By Hal Swerissen, Emeritus Professor of Public Health, La Trobe University
There has been little new in pre-election promises for Australia’s aged-care workers, providers or the 1.3 million people who use aged care.

In March, Labor announced A$2.6 billion for another pay rise for aged-care nurses in addition to previous pay…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
