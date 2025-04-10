Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan: Incendiary Bombs Kill, Burn Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Remnants of a burnt tukul (homes) in Mathiang, South Sudan, following an attack with an incendiary weapon on March 16, 2025. Many tukuls and other civilian objects were burnt in the fires from incendiary weapons use. © 2025 Private (Nairobi) – South Sudan’s use of improvised air-dropped incendiary weapons has killed and horrifically burned dozens of people, including children, and destroyed civilian infrastructure in Upper Nile state, Human Rights Watch said today. The government’s use of these weapons in populated areas may amount to war crimes.Interviewees described…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is dehumanisation? Some want it to replace definitions of antisemitism and Islamophobia
~ New Data Exposes Global Healthcare Funding Inequalities
~ Under Taliban rule, women and girls in Afghanistan turn to drugs amid rising depression
~ China is not panicking over US President Donald Trump’s tariff war
~ A damning study of online abuse of female MPs shows urgent legal reform is needed
~ What would – and should – happen to the ABC under the next federal government?
~ Big changes are planned for aged care in 2025. But you’d never know from the major parties
~ Tools like Apple’s photo Clean Up are yet another nail in the coffin for being able to trust our eyes
~ Current major party policies fall short for Indigenous communities. Here’s a better path forward
~ Location-sharing apps are enabling domestic violence. But young people aren’t aware of the danger
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter