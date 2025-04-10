Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New Data Exposes Global Healthcare Funding Inequalities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A client waits to be seen by a doctor during an HIV clinic day at TASO Mulago service center in Kampala, Uganda, February 17, 2025. © 2025 Hajarah Nalwadda/Getty Images New data from the World Health Organization reveals that many governments’ public funding of health care falls short of what is needed to meet their human rights obligations.The vast majority of people live in countries where low public funding undermines their access to health care. Sometimes this is due to major constraints like war and debt, but often governments just don’t prioritize it.Governments…


© Human Rights Watch -
