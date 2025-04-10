Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Location-sharing apps are enabling domestic violence. But young people aren’t aware of the danger

By Maria Atienzar-Prieto, PhD Candidate, School of Health Sciences and Social Work, Griffith University
Silke Meyer, Professor of Social Work; Leneen Forde Chair in Child & Family Research, Griffith University
Location-sharing apps provide convenience and a sense of security for families. But they can also be used as a weapon of control.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tools like Apple’s photo Clean Up are yet another nail in the coffin for being able to trust our eyes
~ Current major party policies fall short for Indigenous communities. Here’s a better path forward
~ Fresh details emerge on Australia’s new climate migration visa for Tuvalu residents. An expert explains
~ Good boy or bad dog? Our 1 billion pet dogs do real environmental damage
~ March proves deadly month for civilians in Ukraine
~ Sudan: Rapid Support Forces’ horrific and widespread use of sexual violence leaves lives in tatters
~ Some rivers have ‘legal personhood’. Now they need a lawyer
~ Canada was mostly spared from Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, but it must not grow complacent
~ Supreme Court’s decision on deportations gave both the Trump administration and ACLU reasons to claim a victory − but noncitizens clearly lost
~ Universities in Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union thought giving in to government demands would save their independence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter