Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Rapid Support Forces’ horrific and widespread use of sexual violence leaves lives in tatters

By Amnesty International
This press release contains descriptions of sexual violence and torture. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has inflicted widespread sexual violence on women and girls throughout Sudan’s two-year civil war to humiliate, assert control and displace communities across the country. The RSF’s atrocities, including rape, gang-rape and sexual slavery, amount to war crimes and possible crimes […] The post Sudan: Rapid Support Forces’ horrific and widespread use of sexual violence leaves lives in tatters appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


