Australia urgently needs to get serious about long-term climate policy – but there’s no sign of that in the election campaign
By Frank Jotzo, Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy and Head of Energy, Institute for Climate Energy and Disaster Solutions, Australian National University
The election campaign must prioritise climate policy to ensure the next government drives the transition to a clean economy in a world upended by Donald Trump.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 9, 2025