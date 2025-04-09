Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor made plenty of promises at the last election. Did they deliver?

By Frank Rindert Algra-Maschio, PhD Candidate, Social and Political Sciences, Monash University
David Campbell, Senior Researcher, Information and Integrity Hub, RMIT University
Lisa Waller, Professor of Digital Communication, RMIT University
Another election brings another round of promises from politicians trying to win votes, but how many did the last government keep? It’s likely more than you think.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
