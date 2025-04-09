1 in 10 tunnel workers could develop silicosis, our new research shows
By Kate Cole, Occupational Hygienist, PhD Candidate, University of Sydney
Renee Carey, Senior Research Fellow, School of Population Health, Curtin University
Tim Driscoll, Professor, Epidemiology and Occupational Medicine, University of Sydney
Around 10% of underground tunnel workers in Queensland could develop silicosis, our new study has found.
Silicosis is a serious, incurable lung disease caused by inhaling small particles of silica dust. You might have heard about it in people who work with engineered…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 9, 2025