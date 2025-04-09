Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Colum McCann’s Twist, the undersea data cables that connect us inspire a story of mystery and severed connections

By Chris Murray, Senior Lecturer in Literary Studies, Monash University
As with his previous novel Apeirogon (2020) and the much-garlanded Let the Great World Spin (2009), Colum McCann’s Twist demonstrates his eye for a premise.

Along the bottom of the ocean run the data cables that connect the modern world. Severance of these cables creates a potential crisis. Specialists in deepsea cable repair…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
