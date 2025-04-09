Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China/Vietnam: Suspicious Death of Tibetan High Lama

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Humkar Dorje Rinpoche, date unknown. © 2025 Tibet.net (Taipei) – The Vietnamese government should investigate the death under suspicious circumstances of a senior Tibetan lama, Humkar Dorje Rinpoche, in Ho Chi Minh City on March 29, 2025, Human Rights Watch said today.Humkar Dorje, 56, died following months of concern by the Tibetan community about his whereabouts and well-being. His followers in India, where many Tibetans live in exile, allege that Vietnamese and Chinese authorities had arrested him in Vietnam after he fled Tibet. His monastery, which is under official…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
