Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chile and South Africa could be green hydrogen exporters – but setting up industries with debt is dangerous

By Anthony Black, Professor, University of Cape Town
Glen Robbins, Research Associate, PRISM, University of Cape Town; Adjunct lecturer, Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria, University of Amsterdam
Sören Scholvin, Professor, Universidad Católica del Norte
Vast amounts of renewable energy are needed to produce green hydrogen, a new form of energy made by splitting water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable power.

Green hydrogen is a type of clean energy that could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by replacing fossil fuels in energy-intensive industries. These industries include cement, fertiliser and steel production.

The scale of projected investments globally is huge. The Hydrogen Council, an association of major corporations including the multinational…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
