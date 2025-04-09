Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why we need to teach digital literacy in schools

By Pedro Adalid Ruíz, Profesor Universitario de Políticas de Calidad Educativa y Planes de Mejora, Universidad CEU San Pablo
In the modern world, screens are everywhere, from our classrooms and workplaces to our homes and pockets. For children and teenagers, they can be a window to learning, enjoyment and connection with the world. Too much screen time, however, can have serious consequences.

Adults spend, on average, between six and seven hours per day in front of screens. In Spain, like…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
