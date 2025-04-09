Next generation computer chips could process data at the speed of light – new research
By Demosthenes Koutsogeorgis, Associate Professor of Photonic Technologies, School of Science & Technology, Nottingham Trent University
Matthew Spink, PhD Researcher, School of Science & Technology, Nottingham Trent University
Electronic microchips are at the heart of the modern world. They’re found in our laptops, our smartphones, our cars and our household appliances. For years, manufacturers have been making them more powerful and efficient, which increases the performance of our electronic devices.
But that trend is now faltering because of the increased cost and complexity of manufacturing chips, as well as performance limits set by the laws of…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 9, 2025