Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Next generation computer chips could process data at the speed of light – new research

By Demosthenes Koutsogeorgis, Associate Professor of Photonic Technologies, School of Science & Technology, Nottingham Trent University
Matthew Spink, PhD Researcher, School of Science & Technology, Nottingham Trent University
Electronic microchips are at the heart of the modern world. They’re found in our laptops, our smartphones, our cars and our household appliances. For years, manufacturers have been making them more powerful and efficient, which increases the performance of our electronic devices.

But that trend is now faltering because of the increased cost and complexity of manufacturing chips, as well as performance limits set by the laws of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
