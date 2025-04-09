Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe tops global ranking of dynamic and sustainable cities – here’s why

By Pascual Berrone, Head of Strategic Management Department and Chair of Sustainability and Business Strategy, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
Joan Enric Ricart, Professor of Strategic Management, Chair of Strategic Management, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
London, New York and Paris have been named the world’s most dynamic and liveable cities. This is according to a new ranking of global cities that highlights Europe’s ability to balance sustainability and growth in its urban centres.

The IESE Cities in Motion index looks at 183 cities in 92 countries, and ranks them in nine key areas: human capital, social cohesion, economy, governance, environment, mobility and transportation, urban planning, international profile and technology. It’s different from other…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
