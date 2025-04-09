Tolerance.ca
PMDD: social media users claim antihistamines help symptoms – here’s what the evidence says

By Milli Raizada, Senior Clinical lecturer in Primary care academia, Lancaster University
A number of videos have surfaced recently on social media with women claiming that common medications used to treat allergies and heartburn have helped them manage symptoms of premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). But is there any science behind this claim?

Read complete article

