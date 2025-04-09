Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Press freedom linked to greater financial stability, finds global study

By George Kladakis, Lecturer in Finance, University of St Andrews
Alexandros Skouralis, Lecturer in Finance & Real Estate, University of Reading
Press freedom is widely considered to be a cornerstone of democracy. It brings accountability, transparency and access to reliable information.

But beyond its democratic role, press freedom is also a vital part of a stable economy. Research has shown that it acts as a kind of financial watchdog, ensuring balance and accuracy.

In doing so, an independent press strengthens the resilience of financial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
