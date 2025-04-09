Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Return: how each new retelling of The Odyssey opens up the worlds of the women in this epic

By Emily Hauser, Senior Lecturer in Classics, University of Exeter
Waves crash across Ithaca’s rocky shore. “The city of Troy has fallen,” we are told, as the shuttle on Penelope’s loom flickers across the screen. “On the island of Ithaca, Queen Penelope still longs for the return of her husband Odysseus.” The camera then cuts to the wreckage of a ship and the body of a man washed up on the beach – naked, dishevelled, scarred.

This is the beginning of the new Odyssey-inspired film starring Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche, The Return.

The Odyssey, the ancient Greek epic poem ascribed to the poet Homer, charts the return home of its eponymous…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
