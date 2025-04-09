Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US v. them: Trump’s tariffs and his economic vision of dominance

By Jérôme Viala-Gaudefroy, Spécialiste de la politique américaine, Sciences Po
Confrontation with the rest of the world, enemies and allies alike, is at the heart of Donald Trump’s politics. His tariffs must be understood in this way.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Donald Trump’s policies are more than dumb — they’re stupid, according to stupidity researchers
~ How windfalls from commodity price booms come back to bite exporters
~ Sounds of the Ukraine war: what these recordings of daily life reveal about the human and environmental costs
~ After 100 years, The Great Gatsby still reminds us of the ability of literature to transform everyday life
~ Menstrual blood is being used to research a range of health conditions — from endometriosis to diabetes and cancer
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Hugh White on what the next PM should tell Trump and defending Australia – without the US
~ Does Canada’s future lie with Europe?
~ Critically ill patients in African hospitals aren’t getting the care they need: new survey
~ Election Diary: Chalmers and Taylor quizzed on personal flaws during animated treasurers’ debate
~ What would happen if Section 230 went away? A legal expert explains the consequences of repealing ‘the law that built the internet’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter