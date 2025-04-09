Tolerance.ca
After 100 years, The Great Gatsby still reminds us of the ability of literature to transform everyday life

By Alice Kelly, Assistant Professor of Literature and History, University of Warwick
Last November, I flew to New York to see a play: Gatz, an eight-hour reading of the entire text of The Great Gatsby by the experimental theatre ensemble the Elevator Repair Service.

As a Fitzgerald enthusiast, I couldn’t miss it. My journey to the US felt like a gesture of such luxurious excess that it seems to belong in the book itself. But I was surprised to find that the production was only in part about the novel. It was simultaneously a commentary on the ability of literature to take us beyond our everyday lives – and the upcoming centenary of The Great Gatsby will be the same.…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
