Menstrual blood is being used to research a range of health conditions — from endometriosis to diabetes and cancer

By April Rees, Lecturer, Biochemistry & Immunology, Swansea University
Menstrual blood has historically been overlooked in research – considered only to be a waste product.

But menstrual blood actually has a rich cellular and molecular makeup. It contains immune cells, stems cells and endometrial cells – as well as metabolites such as proteins and lipids (fat). This makes menstrual blood a potential goldmine for insights into many different…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
