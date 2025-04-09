Critically ill patients in African hospitals aren’t getting the care they need: new survey
By Tim Baker, Associate Professor, Karolinska Institutet
Karima Khalid, Lecturer, researcher, and consultant in anaesthesiology and critical care, Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences
When someone falls critically ill, hospitals are expected to provide life-saving care. But in many African countries, intensive care units are rare. Critically ill patients are treated in general hospital wards, and the provision of essential emergency and critical care is limited.
Critical illness refers to any life-threatening condition where at least one vital organ – such as the heart, lungs, or brain – is failing. It can arise from any underlying condition including infections, injuries, or non-communicable diseases such as heart attacks and strokes, and can affect anyone of any…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 9, 2025