Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can you spot a financial fake? How AI is raising our risks of billing fraud

By Matthew Grosse, Director of the Master of Business Analytics, Senior Lecturer, Accounting, University of Technology Sydney
Along with the many benefits of artificial intelligence – from providing real time navigation to early disease detection – the explosion in its use has increased opportunities for fraud and deception.

Large and small businesses and even the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) may be hit with fraudulent reimbursement claims, which are almost impossible to distinguish from legitimate receipts and invoices.

Individuals also need to be wary.

Look at the photos of the receipts shown below. One documents a genuine transaction. The other was created using ChatGPT. Can…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Child sexual exploitation and abuse is a multibillion-dollar industry – new report shows who benefits
~ The Coalition’s domestic gas plan would lower prices – just not very much
~ Running for parliament is still a man’s world, with fewer female candidates – especially in winnable seats
~ Adam Bandt says the Greens can deliver ‘real change’ – but the party should choose its battles more wisely
~ Gold rush Melbourne and post-war boom: how Australia overcame housing shortages in the past
~ Don’t let embarrassment stop you – talking about these anal cancer symptoms could save your life
~ The ‘monogamy superiority myth’: new research suggests unconventional relationships are just as satisfying
~ Chinese-Australian voters were key to Labor’s win in 2022. Are some now swinging back to the Liberals?
~ Thailand: US Scholar Detained on Royal Insult Charge
~ Why some storms brew up to extreme dimensions in the middle of America – and why it’s happening more often
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter