Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Child sexual exploitation and abuse is a multibillion-dollar industry – new report shows who benefits

By Deborah Fry, Professor of International Child Protection Research and Director of Data at the Childlight Global Child Safety Institute, University of Edinburgh
The sexual exploitation and abuse of children has become a multibillion-dollar global trade. The chilling reality of this profit-driven, highly lucrative industry is laid bare by new findings from myself and colleagues at the University of Edinburgh’s Childlight Global Child Safety Institute.

Our new report shows child abuse isn’t just a crime restricted to a hidden corner of the dark web. Based on a review of 20 publications across multiple disciplines (including…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can you spot a financial fake? How AI is raising our risks of billing fraud
~ The Coalition’s domestic gas plan would lower prices – just not very much
~ Running for parliament is still a man’s world, with fewer female candidates – especially in winnable seats
~ Adam Bandt says the Greens can deliver ‘real change’ – but the party should choose its battles more wisely
~ Gold rush Melbourne and post-war boom: how Australia overcame housing shortages in the past
~ Don’t let embarrassment stop you – talking about these anal cancer symptoms could save your life
~ The ‘monogamy superiority myth’: new research suggests unconventional relationships are just as satisfying
~ Chinese-Australian voters were key to Labor’s win in 2022. Are some now swinging back to the Liberals?
~ Thailand: US Scholar Detained on Royal Insult Charge
~ Why some storms brew up to extreme dimensions in the middle of America – and why it’s happening more often
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter