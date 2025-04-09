Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Coalition’s domestic gas plan would lower prices – just not very much

By Samantha Hepburn, Professor, Deakin Law School, Deakin University
Reserving gas for domestic use on Australia’s east coast as the Coalition proposes is a good idea, though surprisingly left-leaning. But why is the benefit so small?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
