Thailand: US Scholar Detained on Royal Insult Charge

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Paul Chambers, Thailand, April 8, 2025. © 2025 Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (Bangkok) – Thai authorities should immediately release and drop the groundless charges against Paul Chambers, a leading Thai studies scholar, Human Rights Watch said today.On April 8, 2025, Chambers was detained after he reported to police in Phitsanulok province regarding lese majeste (insulting the monarchy) and cybercrime charges under an arrest warrant dated March 31. The Phitsanulok provincial court denied his bail application, citing flight risks because the alleged offenses carry…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
