Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to build a cinematic universe: the secret to Marvel’s enormous success among a history of failures

By Vincent Tran, Academic Tutor at Swinburne University of Technology, Swinburne University of Technology
Since Iron Man hit the big screen in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has made more than US$30 billion, from films to series, to merchandise and comics. As scholars and the press have noted, key to its success is the use of a highly gripping and elaborate “shared universe”.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why some storms brew up to extreme dimensions in the middle of America – and why it’s happening more often
~ A grab bag of campaign housing policies. But will they fix the affordability crisis beyond the election?
~ Bringing manufacturing back from overseas isn’t an easy solution to Trump’s trade war
~ What is the Israel lobby – and why is it so anxious?
~ ChatGPT just passed the Turing test. But that doesn’t mean AI is now as smart as humans
~ These complementary therapies may soon be eligible for private health insurance rebates
~ ‘Germany is back’: 3 ways NZ can benefit from Europe’s renewed centre of power
~ El Salvador: Fidel Zavala, human rights defender, at risk of torture and other ill-treatment
~ Egypt: Halt arbitrary arrest, disappearance and threatened deportation of Ahmadi minority members
~ Honduras: The presidential candidates have a unique opportunity to commit to human rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter