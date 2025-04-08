Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: Fidel Zavala, human rights defender, at risk of torture and other ill-treatment

By Amnesty International
Salvadoran human rights defender Fidel Zavala risks being subjected to torture and other ill-treatment. Zavala was recently moved to a prison where the same guards work, he had previously accused of torturing and ill-treating people in detention. Zavala’s life and personal integrity are at imminent risk.     “The transfer of Salvadoran human rights defender Fidel […] The post El Salvador: Fidel Zavala, human rights defender, at risk of torture and other ill-treatment appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
