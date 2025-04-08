Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Honduras: The presidential candidates have a unique opportunity to commit to human rights

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International encourages the presidential candidates to ensure that their political agendas in the lead-up to the general election on 30 November include a focus on human rights. This year, the electoral process in Honduras coincides with the fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Honduras, in which UN member states will analyse, […] The post Honduras: The presidential candidates have a unique opportunity to commit to human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ El Salvador: Fidel Zavala, human rights defender, at risk of torture and other ill-treatment
~ Egypt: Halt arbitrary arrest, disappearance and threatened deportation of Ahmadi minority members
~ China plans to build the world’s largest dam – but what does this mean for India and Bangladesh downstream?
~ ‘Return’ of the dire wolf is an impressive feat of genetic engineering, not a reversal of extinction
~ Winston Peters at 80: the populist’s populist clocks up 50 years of political comebacks
~ Slovakia: Proposed constitutional amendments would crush the rights of LGBTIQ+ people and be a backward step for gender equality
~ Peru’s ancient irrigation systems succeeded in turning deserts into farms because of the culture − without it, the systems failed
~ Tutankhamun: plain-looking mud trays in pharaoh’s tomb have been key part of complex afterlife rituals
~ Africa’s refugee camps are plagued by flooding: we looked into drainage systems that can withstand local conditions
~ Uganda’s boda boda bikes are deadly polluters: study models how going electric could save lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter