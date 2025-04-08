Tolerance.ca
‘Return’ of the dire wolf is an impressive feat of genetic engineering, not a reversal of extinction

By Timothy Hearn, Senior Lecturer in Bioinformatics, Anglia Ruskin University
Dallas-based biotech company Colossal has announced the birth of three pups bearing the DNA signatures of dire wolves, an iconic predator last seen roaming North America over 10,000 years ago.

With their names Romulus, Remus and Khaleesi, these pups are playing to the cultural imagination, blending ancient mythology with fantasy fiction. Romulus and Remus nod to the legendary founders of Rome, raised by a wolf, while Khaleesi evokes the dire wolves of Game…The Conversation


© The Conversation
